Drivers asked to 'Move Over' to keep emergency workers safe along roads
Emergency workers put themselves at risk when doing their jobs as cars and trucks pass close by.
Wisconsin law requires drivers to move over to help keep those workers safe.
“Crash responders have a critical responsibility on our roads,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Their job carries significant risk as they work alongside traffic, often where vehicles are at highway speeds. We ask drivers to be respectful and move over to create a safety zone for crash responders. Small actions can save lives.”
Every year, there are more than 128,000 traffic crashes in Wisconsin.
Over the past five years, 60 emergency responders were struck and injured by a vehicle while working on the side of the road in Wisconsin.
Nationwide, 32 emergency responders were struck and killed by a vehicle while working on the side of the road in 2023.
Motorists should implement these tips to keep responders safe:
- Move over or slow down if you see an emergency vehicle’s flashing lights. It’s required by law.
- Put the phone down. State law bans the use of handheld cell phones when passing through an emergency response area, which is defined as 500 feet surrounding an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing.
- If you can “Steer It, Clear It”. If your vehicle is drivable and there are no injuries, you should move your vehicle to the shoulder or nearby safe place off the road before calling 911. This effort keeps traffic flowing and better ensures the safety for you, responders and other drivers.
- Plan ahead. Know before you go with 511wi.gov for updates on road conditions and incidents.
- Read more safe driving tips.