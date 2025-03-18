Joint Finance Committee announces state budget public hearing dates
The Wisconsin legislature’s budget-writing committee announced state budget public hearings.
The hearings give people an opportunity to share what they’d like to see prioritized in the next state budget.
The Joint Finance Committee public hearing schedule is:
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Kaukauna High School, Auxiliary Gymnasium (Door AA4)
1701 County Road CE
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Friday, April 4, 2025
Wisconsin State Fair Park, Exposition Center
640 South 84th Street
West Allis, WI 53214
Parking at Gate 4
Monday, April 28, 2025
Hayward High School Auditorium
10320 Greenwood Lane
Hayward, WI 54843
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Northcentral Technical College-Center for Health Sciences
1000 W. Campus Dr.
Wausau, WI 54401
The public hearings will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. Attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify.
The Joint Finance Committee has also created an online portal for constituents to provide input. All entries will be circulated to the full committee: https://legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments/
The JFC has also developed a dedicated email address for input only: budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov and all emails will be circulated to the full committee.