Joint Finance Committee announces state budget public hearing dates

The Wisconsin legislature’s budget-writing committee announced state budget public hearings.

The hearings give people an opportunity to share what they’d like to see prioritized in the next state budget.

The Joint Finance Committee public hearing schedule is:

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Kaukauna High School, Auxiliary Gymnasium (Door AA4)

1701 County Road CE

Kaukauna, WI 54130

Friday, April 4, 2025

Wisconsin State Fair Park, Exposition Center

640 South 84th Street

West Allis, WI 53214

Parking at Gate 4

Monday, April 28, 2025

Hayward High School Auditorium

10320 Greenwood Lane

Hayward, WI 54843

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Northcentral Technical College-Center for Health Sciences

1000 W. Campus Dr.

Wausau, WI 54401

The public hearings will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. Attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify.

The Joint Finance Committee has also created an online portal for constituents to provide input. All entries will be circulated to the full committee: https://legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments/

The JFC has also developed a dedicated email address for input only: budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov and all emails will be circulated to the full committee.