Wisconsin DMV: 64% of Wisconsinites have REAL ID ahead of May 7 deadline

With the month of May, comes the deadline for people to secure a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card.

Starting May 7, TSA will require people boarding a domestic flight to show a REAL ID or passport.

The Wisconsin DMV has been offering the option to have a REAL ID or a non-compliant card since January 2013.

More than 64% of Wisconsinites already have a REAL ID. In 16 states, more than three in five IDs met the new standards, while the number was below two out of five in 22 states.

For those who want to upgrade to a REAL ID before their next renewal, Wisconsin DMV has an online tool to walk people through it.

“We’re ready,” DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler said in a statement. “Over 3 million Wisconsinites already have a star in the upper right corner of their valid Wisconsin driver license or ID card. Some have a passport or other acceptable REAL ID document, and others will not need a REAL ID if they’re not planning to fly.”

In most cases, people receive their driver license or ID card within 7-10 business days.

TSA does not accept the paper receipt as proof of REAL ID.

People who don’t fly or visit military bases or other sites where the IDs are required may not need new identification.

People who have photo IDs from federally recognized tribal nations don’t need anything new. Employment authorization green cards are already acceptable, as are some other less common identifying documents on the government’s list.

REAL ID is not required to drive, vote or receive state or federal services or benefits.