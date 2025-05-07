Watch out for deer: The number of car versus deer crashes tends to peak in late spring

There were more than 17,000 crashes involving deer in Wisconsin in 2024.

Preliminary data show nine people were killed and 708 were injured in those incidents.

While the Northwoods has a large deer population, the counties with the most crashes involving deer tend to have higher human populations.

Waukesha County had the most crashes involving deer in 2024 with 937.

Deer are unpredictable and may suddenly freeze or change directions.

State patrols recommends driving at a safe speed, eliminate distractions and make sure everyone is buckled up.

If one deer crosses, watch for more. If you see a deer, honk your horn to encourage them to move away from the road.

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer with your vehicle, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving, which can result in a loss of control and a more serious crash.

Most deer crashes happen in the early morning and evening hours.

Motorcyclists are at a greater risk of injury in a crash involving a deer. Of the deer crashes in 2024, 221 involved a motorcycle, resulting in seven fatalities and 87 serious injuries. There is about a 37% chance that a motorcycle deer crash will result in a fatality or serious injury, compared to less than 0.1% in auto or light truck deer crashes.

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer with your motorcycle and there is enough space to swerve around it without leaving your lane, brake and adjust course as needed.

What to do after a deer crash

If you do end up hitting a deer, get your vehicle safely off the road, if possible.

· If someone is hurt or the deer is in the active portion of the road, call 911.

· If no one is hurt and your vehicle and deer are off the road, contact local law enforcement.

· Stay buckled up inside your vehicle and wait for help. Getting out of your vehicle and walking along a road is always dangerous. Never attempt to move an injured deer.