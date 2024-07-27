Team USA wins its first medal of the Paris Summer Olympics

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

PARIS — Divers Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook have won the United States’ first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Bacon and Cook took home the silver in the 3-meter synchronized springboard competition, held at the Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. This is the first time the U.S. has medaled in the event since 2012.

Chinese competitors Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen took the gold, followed by Bacon and Cook of the U.S. Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper of Great Britain won the bronze medal.

This is the first medal for both Bacon and Cook. Bacon is making her Olympic debut. Meanwhile, Cook competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she came in 13th in the women’s 3-meter springboard.

It's the first medal of what's expected to be another record haul of medals for Team USA at a Summer Olympics.

Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images

