Bezos orders deep job cuts at 'Washington Post'

Updated February 4, 2026 at 9:54 AM CST

The Washington Post moved Wednesday at the behest of owner Jeff Bezos to cut a third of its entire workforce. The layoffs affect every corner of the newsroom.

In a newsroom Zoom call, Executive Editor Matt Murray called the move "a strategic reset" it needs to compete in the era of artificial intelligence. The paper had not evolved with the times, he said, and the changes were overdue in light of "difficult and even disappointing realities."

With the job cuts, the storied newspaper narrows the scope of its ambitions for the foreseeable future. It is a remarkable reversal for a vital pillar of American journalism that had looked to Bezos — one of the wealthiest people on Earth — as a champion and a financial savior.

Murray said the Post will shutter its sports desk, while keeping some sports reporters who will write feature stories. It will likewise close its Books section and suspend the signature podcast Post Reports. The international desk will shrink dramatically. Murray said the decisions did not reflect the quality of the work.

The Metro section will be restructured, ensuring a "healthy presence for local subscribers," he said. According to a Metro staffer who was just laid off, there will be about a dozen people left on the desk. That's down from more than 40. (The staffer did not want to be named because negotiations over severance are ongoing.)

The Post, which is privately held by Bezos, declined through a spokesperson to confirm basic data about its newsroom, subscriptions and other financial data for this article. Bezos has so far remained silent throughout the process.

For the past 20 years, the paper has defined itself as "For and About Washington." Former controlling owner Don Graham and former Executive Editor Leonard Downie Jr. reveled in news stories and investigative pieces about local crime, politics, school boards, traffic, weather, sports. It has had a robust report about the arts and restaurant scene.

But the paper also had an understanding that a sophisticated audience — including politicians, foreign diplomats and businesses with international interests — also relied on the paper's coverage of matters abroad.

"This ranks among the darkest days in the history of one of the world's greatest news organizations," former Executive Editor Marty Baron said in a statement Wednesday. "The Washington Post's ambitions will be sharply diminished, its talented and brave staff will be further depleted, and the public will be denied the ground-level, fact-based reporting in our communities and around the world that is needed more than ever."

While acknowledging that the media industry as a whole is struggling, Baron blamed Bezos for exacerbating the newspaper's woes through "ill-conceived decisions," including killing an endorsement in fall 2024 of Kamala Harris for president. That choice, which Bezos took responsibility for, led hundreds of thousands of subscribers to cancel their subscriptions.

MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon and still leads several other companies. Earlier this week, he spoke in his capacity as CEO of the space company Blue Origin ahead of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Under Baron, whom Bezos inherited as executive editor, the paper flourished, flexing journalistic muscle in accountability reporting on President Trump's first term in office.

It reaped rewards from readers too, exceeding 3 million paying subscribers. It is now far below that level, according to a person at the paper with knowledge. (The person spoke on condition of anonymity, citing fears of being fired for speaking to the press.)

Now the Post appears poised to appeal primarily to readers interested in issues about the U.S. government, with an emphasis on national security and American politics. In a note to staff, Murray also said the paper would focus on other areas too, including culture, science, health, business and "journalism that empowers people to take action, from advice to wellness."

Several former editors said it appeared the paper was seeking to compete more with such specialized publications as Politico and Punchbowl rather than The New York Times. And numerous Post reporters and editors blamed their chief executives under Bezos — first Fred Ryan, a former Politico CEO — and then publisher and CEO Will Lewis, the former chief executive of the Wall Street Journal and a top executive at the British Telegraph and at Rupert Murdoch's London newspaper division.

"There's no question you can produce a world-class news report with fewer people. But the how and why matter. What's the strategy?" says former Post Executive Editor Marcus Brauchli, who also served as managing editor at The Wall Street Journal, although not at the same time as Lewis. "The Post occupies a singular place in American journalism. It needs visionary and independent stewardship that is equal to its journalism, worthy of its promise and necessary to meet this important moment in history."

Lewis charmed the newsroom upon his arrival in the winter of 2024, but that curdled as news reports focused on episodes of allegations of wrongdoing during his British newspaper days.

Senior editors at the paper told colleagues that they had been cut out of the process of helping to design the strategy for the restructured Post. Executive Editor Murray, who previously held the same job at The Journal under Lewis, pushed back against even more extreme cuts, they said. NPR spoke to a dozen current and former Post staffers for this article. Most spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing concerns of job security.)

In June 2024, Lewis told his colleagues at an all-staff meeting that not enough of the public wanted to read their reporting. He said the paper had lost $177 million over two years.

Lewis has not held a town hall with his staff since. Nor, despite a flurry of futuristic sounding initiatives, ranging from the use of artificial intelligence to craft individual news roundups and a "third newsroom" to come up with experimental coverage, have those losses in the tens of millions of dollars abated. And Lewis has not, until now, articulated his strategy for the paper's future. Cuts had been anticipated in December but put off, creating a frenzy within the newsroom.

Lewis did not participate in the discussion with staff on Wednesday.

In recent weeks, scores of journalists wrote letters to Bezos to preserve the Post. He has a personal wealth estimated at $261 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

But his thinking about the paper has evolved since he bought it in 2013 from the Graham family for $250 million. He spoke then about the paper as a civic investment, although one for which he wanted innovation to drive financial sustainability.

He poured money into it: The newsroom grew by about 85% at its peak. Some former Post executives say a stripped-down newsroom from those heights could easily still dominate audiences in greater Washington, D.C.

The Post Guild, which represents staffers, is planning a rally for Thursday outside the paper's headquarters.

"These layoffs are not inevitable. A newsroom cannot be hollowed out without consequences for its credibility, its reach and its future," the union said in a statement. "If Jeff Bezos is no longer willing to invest in the mission that has defined this paper for generations and serve the millions who depend on Post journalism, the The Post deserves a steward that will."



