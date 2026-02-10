Special Black History Programs in February

At WXPR, we honor Black history and culture throughout the year—through the stories we share, the music we play, and the voices we amplify. This February, we’re proud to offer special programming that builds on that commitment, celebrating the rich contributions of Black history with inspiring music and thought-provoking history lessons and storytelling.

Rapsody in Black

Airing Wednesday, February 18th at 9AM:

Join us for this hour long special as we turn up the voices of Black artists in the world of classical music, with host Vernon Neal.

Selected Shorts: Celebrating James Baldwin

Airing Sunday, February 22nd at 9AM:

Guest host LeVar Burton presents a program celebrating the author he calls “potent and polemical.”

Christopher Jackson reads an excerpt from Baldwin’s famous letter The Fire Next Time: in “My Dungeon Shook,” he addresses internalized racism.

Anthony Rapp performs an excerpt from Giovanni's Room, in which an ex-pat comes to terms with his sexuality and loneliness in Paris.

And Baldwin contemplates The Great Migration in his novel Go Tell It On The Mountain. We hear an excerpt performed by Charlayne Woodard.

