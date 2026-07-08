Graham Platner drops his bid for Senate after facing an allegation of rape

Updated July 8, 2026 at 7:37 PM CDT

The scandal-ridden Senate campaign of Graham Platner in Maine has come to a screeching end, after a rape allegation caused nearly every one of his Democratic allies to withdraw their support.

Platner made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

"We believe that for the movement to continue, it can't be me. And for that reason, we are suspending campaign operations," he said.

"This is incredibly difficult because I know that some will think it's an admission of guilt, and it most certainly is not," he continued. "We're not doing it because of the allegations. We're doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power."

Democrats largely stood by Platner throughout repeated controversies — from the tattoo on his chest that resembled a Nazi symbol to deleted offensive Reddit posts to a report that he sent women sexually explicit messages while married.

But the red line came in the form of a Politico article on Monday, which reported that Jenny Racicot, a woman who had previously had a relationship with Platner, alleges he entered her home in 2021, intoxicated and without her permission, and sexually assaulted her. Platner has denied the allegation, saying, "Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue."

Prior to the Politico story, Racicot was included in a New York Times report featuring three women who said they once had romantic relationships with Platner and characterized Platner's behavior as "unsettling"; Racicot did not detail the rape allegation in that story. She's since described the alleged assault, and her initial reluctance to speak out to CNN.

In the immediate aftermath of the Politico story, Platner cast doubt on the future of his campaign, saying in a social media video he was "taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to and the goal of defeating Susan Collins."

In the meantime, multiple Democratic lawmakers — including Rep. Ro Khanna, Sen. Ruben Gallego and Sen. Elizabeth Warren — rescinded their endorsements. Platner also lost support from one of his earliest backers, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Maine Democratic Party also called on Platner to withdraw from the race.

But the death knell came when the campaign arm for Senate Democrats vowed to not invest in the race if Platner remained on the ballot.

For more than 48 hours, Platner faced increasing pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw speedily, facing an already-ticking clock. State election rules dictate that Platner would need to withdraw by Monday, July 13 in order for the state party to name a new nominee before the deadline of July 27.

What happens now?

Many Democrats once viewed Platner not only as a candidate that could unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins, but as one who could offer a blueprint for championing anti-establishment ideas and an economic populist message.

Now, they're scrambling to figure out what comes next.

Democrats had hoped a path to retake the Senate ran through Maine, a state that President Trump lost in 2024. The party needs to net a total of four seats this November to win back the majority, but if they are unable to carry Maine, that path becomes much more narrow.

"It is virtually impossible to see a path for Senate Democrats back to the majority if they do not flip Maine," said Jessica Taylor, Senate and Governors editor at Cook Political Report.

On Wednesday, the Maine Democratic Party said it held a meeting with over 100 of its members who voted to hold a nominating convention to choose a new nominee "if there is a vacancy to fill." It said additional details would follow.

"There is an unprecedented amount of energy and enthusiasm among Maine Democrats, driven in part by many of the dedicated volunteers and supporters who were inspired by Graham Platner's campaign. We look forward to coming together and harnessing that energy around our new nominee as we work to defeat Susan Collins in November," the party said in a statement.

CJ Gunther / Getty Images / Getty Images Graham Platner speaks on June 9, 2026 in Blue Hill, Maine.

Jockeying has already commenced in the state for the person who might take up the mantle of Senate Democratic nominee, including among those who didn't secure the gubernatorial nomination. That includes Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former head of the Maine CDC Nirav Shah and former state Senate President Troy Jackson.

An exploratory committee has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on behalf of Jackson. Taylor said Jackson has the white, working-class populist appeal that Platner had – but his close ties to Platner could represent a challenge.

Shah said he's "evaluating" whether to run and that anyone running for the nomination should agree to at least one televised debate and hold multiple public town halls. Taylor noted Shah "created a bond with Mainers" during his time as health director but added his tenuous ties to the state (including voting in Georgia in 2024) could bring difficulties.

Meanwhile, Bellows has history with Collins — she ran against her in 2014 and lost by 37 points; a gulf that may give Democrats pause.

Another potential candidate is Maine Beer Company owner Dan Kleban, who had a brief campaign for Senate last year before endorsing Gov. Janet Mills.

"Virtually any Democrat that does not have as substantial baggage as Platner represents a much better chance against Susan Collins," Taylor said. "They'd be starting this race very late, in the same way that Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden on the ballot. We're hitting the final sprint there, but a fresh nominee makes this race about Susan Collins again, which is what Democrats need."

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