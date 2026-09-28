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What Phoebe Spier has been listening to
This week I’ve been listening to Leon Bridges’ new album, Happiness Anytime.
Just over 10 years ago, I saw Bridges at Sasquatch Music Festival, where crazy winds forced the main-stage acts to be pulled for safety. While some of us waited on the hillside, hoping the weather would break, a little golf cart came puttering up the path. We were surprised that Bridges and his backup singer hopped off (as well as festival security!) and then enjoyed a short, intimate set I’ll never forget.
This album feels a little like that moment: a welcome break in the clouds. Happiness Anytime is an apt title. I hope you enjoy it!