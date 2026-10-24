Musk says SpaceX did restrict Starlink, as Ukraine says the tech has been restored

Updated October 25, 2026 at 9:35 AM CDT

Elon Musk has said that his firm SpaceX did restrict Ukraine's use of the Starlink satellite system, after several days of controversy over the technology.

In a post on social media site X, Musk said that Ukraine had been violating Starlink's terms of service by using it for military activity.

On Saturday, Ukraine said that Starlink and the military's use of the related Starshield technology were back to high operating speeds after more than a week of disruptions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that the restoration began overnight.

"The most important thing today is that Starlink and Starshield operations have been restored to the speeds we had before the restrictions," Zelenskyy said. "The speeds are now where they need to be."

The Starlink network has been critical for Ukraine in its defense to Russia's full-scale war.

Ukraine uses Starlink for drone operations, logistics such as delivering food and water to soldiers, and frontline communications. Zelenskyy said the satellite service also helps defend Ukraine from Iranian-made Shahed drones used by Russia.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions before his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

Trump Administration and Musk deny blame

The U.S. and Ukraine had been at odds over who to blame for the more than week-long disruptions to Elon Musk's SpaceX operated satellite technology.

Zelenskyy told NBC's Meet the Press Sunday that Ukrainian officials believed the U.S. government was behind the disruptions and restrictions to Starlink and Starshield. He said SpaceX put the restrictions in response to a "message from [the] American government."

In an Oct. 14 post on X , Musk stated that Starshield is owned and controlled by the U.S. government.

"Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," he said.

On Sunday, in a separate post on X, Musk said Ukraine's military had broken Starlink's terms of service.

"Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be," Musk wrote. "Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them."

"Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people," he continued. "That loophole was closed last week."

Musk did not say who closed it.

Musk says that Starlink "remains critical to the defense of Ukraine," adding that if it were turned off, the Ukrainian front line would "collapse immediately."

Musk said Starlink had been crucial to preventing Russia's invasion of Ukraine from succeeding fully in the early months of the war, when Russia destroyed or jammed other means of communication. He insisted that SpaceX "has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR."

He also appeared to hit back at his critics, as well as those who suggest "no realistic solution to the conflict" in Ukraine. In a subsequent brief exchange, when a user wrote, "Zelensky needs to go," Musk agreed: "yes."

The Trump Administration has denied interfering with Ukraine's Starshield access.

Speaking to reporters Friday, President Trump declined to answer a question regarding who ordered the restrictions.

"I wouldn't tell you if I did know," Trump said.

Trump also defended Musk, dismissing concerns that the SpaceX CEO played a role in the limitations.

"Elon will never do anything wrong," Trump said. "I know him very well. He's a fair person."

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Saturday its monitoring systems were officially recording the restoration of Starlink and Starshield operating speed. It said connectivity remained stable for projectiles and interceptors travelling at speeds of more than 250 mph.

The restrictions had capped the speed at about 100 mph. This hindered Ukraine's ability to intercept drones and disrupted missions.

Ukraine Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said the restoration is the result of "direct dialogue" by Zelenskyy.

"This result is important, above all, for our front line, for service members, for drone operations, logistics, and communications," Khamara said.

In his post about the restoration, Zelenskyy thanked "all Americans" including members of Congress, the State Department and President Trump.

The restoration accompanied a renewed push for peace talks led by the U.S., with Russia agreeing to a trilateral meeting that will include representatives from Ukraine and the U.S. next month.

Russia and Ukraine also agreed to a localized ceasefire in the Russian occupied city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine. The White House said the ceasefire was brokered by First Lady Melania Trump, with an agreement for humanitarian aid and civilian evacuation as there is a growing food crisis in the city.

But Ukraine and Russia still continue to trade attacks elsewhere.

Ukraine attacked a chemical plant in the Russian city of Tolyatti on Saturday. A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv's Obolon District Saturday causing a fire.

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