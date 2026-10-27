Israelis vote in their highest numbers in decades in pivotal elections

Israeli voters turned out in their highest numbers in decades in a tense national election on Tuesday to decide whether to stick with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition or change course.

Netanyahu is in a tight race with his top rival, Gadi Eisenkot, a center-right former military chief of staff, according to early exit polls after voting ended at 10 p.m. local time.

But the final tally won't likely be known until Wednesday. Even then, if no bloc wins an outright majority, it may take days or weeks to find who will be Israel's next prime minister as party leaders try to assemble a governing coalition.

Israelis consider this one of their most consequential votes in history — the first parliamentary election since the October 2023 Hamas-led attack and years of war in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Election officials said it was set to be the country's highest voter turnout in nearly 40 years.

There is especially high enthusiasm among voters seeking to replace Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, with almost two decades in office across multiple tenures.

" Important is an underestimation, because it's much more than important. It's crucial," voter Naama Aaronsohn said of the election. "I'm worried. ... What's going to become of our country if there's not a major change?"

Netanyahu voiced alarm throughout the day, commenting in a number of social media posts about the high number of Arab citizens of Israel who turned up at the polls. There are two predominantly Arab parties in the elections. Netanyahu urged his right-wing supporters to vote.

"This government it's not good for us and ... not good for anyone," said Nur Abu Na, a 30-year-old Arab voter.

Another voter, Itamar Ariel, said there are problems in Israel but no one can replace Netanyahu. He said his choice is about security for Israel.

President Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu. After going to war together against Iran, in June 2025 and again this February, the two leaders plan to launch major attacks against Iran after the Israeli and U.S. midterm elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Daniel Estrin reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Ruth Sherlock reported from Jerusalem. Samantha Balaban, Itay Stern, Shir David and Alon Avital contributed reporting in Israel.

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