Arts & Culture

Project North Festival Preview: Bringing a variety of music genres to Rhinelander

Published September 1, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT
The Peoples Brothers Band performs at Project North 2022.
WXPR
The Project North Music, Art, and Sustainability Festival returns to Rhinelander September 15 and 16.

WXPR and ArtStart are hosting the two-day event along with support from Nicolet College, the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association.

More than 20 musicians and bands will be performing at this year's Project North. WXPR's Katie Thoresen spoke with WXPR's General Manager Jessie Dick about the music aspect of the festival.

You can learn more about the festival at projectnorth.org.

Arts & Culture WXPR NewsProject NorthLive MusicCity of Rhinelander
