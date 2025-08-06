ArtStart seeks community support as it moves forward with boiler installations

ArtStart began in the old federal building in downtown Rhinelander in 2011.

Program and Operations Director Ashley McLaughlin says while the building itself doesn’t define the organization it is an important piece of its story.

“First and foremost, ArtStart is a nonprofit organization driven by our mission. Second is the building,” said McLaughlin.

As important as the building is, it’s also causing problems.

The building’s original boiler installed in 1919 is failing, and with many parts no longer being made for it, maintaining it is no longer a viable option.

“Our heat last winter would jump from 46 degrees in the building up to 86 degrees,” said McLaughlin. “Of course, with the amount of community service that we do, we need to be able to have a comfortable environment for people to come in and get those services.”

The unreliability of it meant ArtStart had to cancel some events this past winter.

Replacing it costs nearly $200,000—a huge ask for the non-profit.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR The current boiler at ArtStart is original to the building, installed in 1919. It was converted from coal to natural gas in the 1960s.

"We've been limping it along for as long as I've been here, which is eight years," said McLaughlin.

While ArtStart staff and the board had a lot of conversations about moving locations, McLaughlin says they want to stay in the building.

“We're at home here. We love this building. It's part of our beginning,” said McLaughlin. “It is important to us, and it is important as well to continue to activate the downtown area through arts and culture.”

Weeks ago, ArtStart asked the city if it would contribute to the replacement or at least help support a loan to pay for it. The city owns the federal building and leases it to ArtStart.

While talks were going on with the city, ArtStart kept going forward with the boiler replacement idea.

A donor stepped forward and provided $100,000 towards the new boiler. ArtStart also received a $50,000 Focus on Energy grant.

With that amount secured, McLaughlin says raising the remaining $47,000 is more manageable.

Now, ArtStart is turning to the community to raise the rest.

It’s kicking off its “Keep It Hot at ArtStart” fundraising campaign with a brat fry and open house this Friday, August 8.

“[We’re] just having a good old ArtStart party around it, having some fun and playing some music themed around hot and heat,” said McLaughlin. “We invite the community to come down and support us.”

There will even be a ‘Name the Boiler’ raffle. For every gift of $10 or more, supporters can submit a name for the new boiler. Once the goal is met, a name will be randomly drawn and displayed on a plaque outside the boiler room.

The open house is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at ArtStart on Friday. People can also donate online or mail a check.

Plans are moving forward to have the new boilers installed by October. McLaughlin anticipates the building will have to close for a short period during removal of the current boiler, but she’s hoping the impact will be minimal.