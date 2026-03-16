Bottlecaps used to create art on display in Antigo

Seeking an affordable and inspiring way to make art, the members of Antigo Visual Arts are turning recycled materials intro colorful works of art at the Antigo Public Library.

From afar the work may seem like any other masterpiece, but if you take a closer look, you'll find that it's made entirely of plastic bottle caps.

The concept is inspired by the work of Mary Ellen Croteau.

"I tried the eye because the one that Mary Ellen had done, I was really impressed with that," says Beatie Gmeiner, local artist. "I thought it was really cool."

At 83, Gmeiner has created several bottle cap mosaics now displayed around the city, including a piece of the old library.

"This is really quite a piece," says Danna Gabriel, Antigo Visual Arts President and Gmeiner's Daughter.

"A bigger project...the biggest project," says Gmeiner.

Each project made with hundreds and thousands of bottle caps carefully place together and if you take a closer look, you might notice a few hidden details.

"She likes to use used things. And she likes to add little points of interest in her arts," says Gabriel.

Gabriel says the project is proof creativity doesn't have to be expensive.

"You don't need to spend a lot of money to be an artist," says Gabriel.

The project stretching into the community with local businesses and schools joining in.

"It's always growing and we just really would like young students to understand or young children to understand how important art can be in their lives," says Gabriel.

And while Gmeiner calls herself a "copy-person", her daughter sees something more and something she hopes viewers also see.

"How talented she it," says Gmeiner. "I'm really proud of her and very happy that she taught all the things that she did and how she really fostered art in my life."

