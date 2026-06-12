Northwoods historian appointed to Wisconsin Historical Society Board of Curators

A Northwoods historian has been selected for the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Board of Curators.

Kerry Bloedorn was appointed to the board by Governor Tony Evers. He says the board oversees the operational aspect of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“It's been really exciting to see what goes on behind the scenes in the administrative aspect of our state history,” said Bloedorn. “The Wisconsin Historical Society is the oldest state historical society in the country, so you know it's right up my alley.”

Bloedorn says it’s been a while since someone from this neck of the woods has been on the board.

He’s looking forward to learning more and seeing what he can offer.

“We have such a rich history in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. I'm going to do my best to again advocate for the history of this area,” said Bloedorn.

The Board of Curators includes eight statutory appointees and up to 30 board members who guide Wisconsin Historical Society’s vision and mission to connect people to the past by collecting, preserving and sharing stories.

Editor’s note: Kerry Bloedorn is a WXPR contributor.

