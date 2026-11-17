Big Top Chautauqua announced Monday that it will not be able to produce a summer season “in 2027 or beyond.”

In a letter posted on Big Top’s website, Board President Scott Griffiths said even if the Ashwabay Alliance were to receive significant fundraising support, the board sees no viable path forward.

"When I was invited to join the board 'to bring some new energy and perspective,' there was real hope that the 2026 Big Top season would help turn things around. Even with a record-breaking crowd for Trampled by Turtles, it unfortunately did not. The board and staff have worked tirelessly to find a sustainable path forward for the Big Top," Griffiths said in the letter.

The letter breaks down some of the financial struggles Big Top has faced in recent years, stating that there's been a total loss of about $2.81 million since January 2023. Reserves from grants and donations got Big Top through the first years of losses, but Griffith states those reserves are now gone.

"The last year without a significant loss was 2022. That year, people were thrilled to return to live events after the COVID shutdowns," Griffith said in the letter.

The non-profit said it has begun working with an attorney and a nonprofit consulting group on what an orderly wind-down of the Ashwabay Alliance would look like. The plan will need to go back to the board for final approval.

For 40 years, Big Top Chautauqua has brought legendary artists like B.B. King, Gordon Lightfoot, and Johnny Cash to northern Wisconsin. It's home to the Blue Canvas Orchestra.

While Griffiths says it’s the end of the Bayfield music venue, his letter states there’s a path for Mt. Ashwabay skill hill. They launched a $250,000 fundraising campaign help see this ski season through.

The board is holding a community information session Tuesday, November 17 from 6 to 8 pm at the Backstage. It will be livestreamed.

Editor's note: Big Top Chautauqua was a WXPR sponsor.

