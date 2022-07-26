© 2022 WXPR
Wisconsin gas prices continue to decline

WXPR | By WAOW Television Keegan Hewitt
Published July 26, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
gas_pumps.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

The price of gas has dropped 70 cents over the past four weeks in Wisconsin.

That brings the state average to just over four dollars a gallon.

According to gasbuddy.com, the lowest price for a gallon in the state of Wisconsin is currently at $3.66 in Sun Prairie while the most expensive gallon is still at $4.99 in Cudahy.

That leaves central Wisconsin drivers continuing to see prices in the middle, right around $4 a gallon.

GasBuddy also predicts prices will continue to trend down over the next month and a half.

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, says barring any major natural disasters or world conflicts, the average price at the pump in Wisconsin could fall below $4 within the next 48 hours.

"A combination of improvements of supply and concerns about demand are largely behind the decline we've been seeing," said De Haan.

