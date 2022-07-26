Wisconsin gas prices continue to decline
The price of gas has dropped 70 cents over the past four weeks in Wisconsin.
That brings the state average to just over four dollars a gallon.
According to gasbuddy.com, the lowest price for a gallon in the state of Wisconsin is currently at $3.66 in Sun Prairie while the most expensive gallon is still at $4.99 in Cudahy.
That leaves central Wisconsin drivers continuing to see prices in the middle, right around $4 a gallon.
GasBuddy also predicts prices will continue to trend down over the next month and a half.
Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, says barring any major natural disasters or world conflicts, the average price at the pump in Wisconsin could fall below $4 within the next 48 hours.
"A combination of improvements of supply and concerns about demand are largely behind the decline we've been seeing," said De Haan.