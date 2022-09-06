Area bar waves goodbye to summer travelers leaving the Northwoods

Northwoods residents continued an over five-decades-long tradition in style Monday afternoon.

Whitman's Bar in Hazelhurst has been waving goodbye to summer travelers for 52 years, inviting community members to enjoy an afternoon with live music, drinks and food.

With the bar's proximity to Business 51, people set up chairs and wave to travelers for hours as they head down south.

“It’s more an appreciation party, thanking everyone who comes up throughout the whole summer," said Shauna Whitman, owner of Whitman's Bar. "We wave them goodbye as they drive home and say thanks, come again next year."

She continued to say summer tourism this year was above pre-pandemic levels.