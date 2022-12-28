Brand created in Wausau, Eastbay, to be retired

A brand born in Wausau will be retired by its parent company in the new year.

Eastbay is officially closed as of the end of the month according to Foot Locker INC.

A statement on the company's website says all current Eastbay orders will be filled and shipped, but no returns or exchanges will be honored for any reason.

This comes after an announcement earlier this year that the company would close its distribution center in the Wausau business park, and after they quietly closed the popular retail store over the summer.

Shoppers are being steered towards Foot Locker and Champs Sports for their future purchases, and officials say all gift cards with the Eaastbay brand will be honored at those sites as well.