© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Economics

Roadwork begins Monday on Highway 8 between Prentice and Bradley

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

An $8.5 million road project gets started Monday on Highway 8 between Prentice and Bradley.

That stretch of road crosses portions of Price, Lincoln and Oneida Counties.

Governor Evers office announced the signing of a contract with American Asphalt.

Work includes replacing asphalt pavement, new curb and gutter at 13 intersections, replacing guard rails, and putting in replacement culvert pipes at 15 spots.

The road will remain open with flagging and lane shifts.

The work should be finished in November.

Tags
Business & Economics road constructionroadshighwaysWXPR News
John Burton
See stories by John Burton
Related Content