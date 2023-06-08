Roadwork begins Monday on Highway 8 between Prentice and Bradley

An $8.5 million road project gets started Monday on Highway 8 between Prentice and Bradley.

That stretch of road crosses portions of Price, Lincoln and Oneida Counties.

Governor Evers office announced the signing of a contract with American Asphalt.

Work includes replacing asphalt pavement, new curb and gutter at 13 intersections, replacing guard rails, and putting in replacement culvert pipes at 15 spots.

The road will remain open with flagging and lane shifts.

The work should be finished in November.