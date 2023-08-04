Proposed concert venue in Wausau dropped

A proposed concert venue in Downtown Wausau is no more.

The venue, which was set to be called The River, was planned to be located around Athletic Park, with a projected capacity of up to 3,500 people.

In a press release, VY Properties, the company behind the proposal, says that "Wausau is not in a position to meet the infrastructural needs of a development of this scale". They say the venue would draw thousands to the city multiple times per week, and would need improved road, traffic and parking improvements that would take years to complete.

The company has notified the Economic Development Committee that they will no longer be pursuing this development in Wausau. They say they'll instead explore other potential sites in the area.

This comes just days after the city met to discuss plans, where they requested a feasibility study be conducted before any develops with the venue moved forward.