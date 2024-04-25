Northwoods group seeks ideas to revitalize downtown Phillips

Price County United Limited is the owner of the former Lionite mill, and is taking ideas on what the public would like that space to become.

The property is 26 acres, located right on Duroy Lake, along County Highway H.

The nonprofit has held multiple walking tours in recent weeks around the mill and in the downtown area to get peoples' creative juices flowing, the latest coming Wednesday.

"When you learn the stories of people that are walking, people that have 26 years of experience with Lionite working there, people care about where they work and want to see their community change into something vibrant," said Lynda Ludwig, the president of Price County United Limited.

More than two dozen people showed up to the walking tour Wednesday, many of whom pitched ideas like walking trails and boating-related activities to be promoted in that area.

For some, they said it was extremely eye-opening to see what currently exists compared to what could be done.

"There's a lot more land here that has become derelict than I ever realized," said Rick Paulson of Phillips.

There's nothing set in stone for what's to come with the Lionite property and other downtown properties the nonprofit is in charge of, but the more ideas they get, the more that can be identified as possibilities.

"You can see the excitement in their eyes when they say, 'Oh my gosh, I want a brewery, I want garage doors that are open, I want places where I can be in the wintertime where I'm not cold,' and all these great things," Ludwig said.

The nonprofit is in the process of securing grants from multiple government agencies to help make some of those ideas realities.

There will be another walking tour May 1 starting at 5:30, beginning at the Gowey Title building.