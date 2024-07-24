Amazon opens delivery center in Weston

The Amazon distribution center in Weston is now officially open for business.

The Weston location is a last-mile site, meaning anything at this facility will go directly to your doorstep. Right now, delivery drivers go about an hour in any direction, with deliveries as far as Rhinelander north, Abbotsford and Neillsville west, Shawano east and Wautoma to the south.

Staff have 14 routes with 4,000 packages moving out of the facility each week. That will eventually increase to almost 90 routes and nearly 25,000 packages daily.

"They have a five-year plan that is 25 times what we are (currently) doing," site lead Lucas Wilson said. "What I have seen in the week and a half that we have been up and actually running, they will be able to handle it no problem."

Currently, there are nearly 100 associates and 40 delivery drivers. Officials say they are still hiring with plans to have between 150-195 associates and up to 200 delivery drivers.