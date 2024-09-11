Report: Wisconsin economy rises on strength of workers' wage growth

A new report showed income inequality in Wisconsin is declining as lower-wage workers are seeing faster wage growth but Black, Latino and women workers still lag behind.

A study by the High Road Strategy Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison found the state's job market hit record levels in the second quarter and the inflation-adjusted median hourly wage has increased by 97 cents.

Laura Dresser, associate director of the High Road Strategy Center at the University of Wisconsin Madison and the report's co-author, said the increase in the median wage is just making up for the period inflation ran ahead of earnings in 2022.

"In these last five years, lower-wage workers have seen their wages go up by 8%," Dresser reported. "In terms of purchasing power, real value, and high-wage workers have only had wages go up about 1%."

The State of Working Wisconsin 2024 report noted the number of jobs in Wisconsin has topped 3 million and unemployment remained steady at 3%. The study also found the rate of unionized workers in Wisconsin dropped by one-third between 2011 and 2023, the steepest decline in union membership across the Midwest region.

Despite the increase in wages, the report said significant wage gaps remain between white men and workers who are Black, Latino or female. Dresser pointed out Latinos earn about 33% less, Black workers make 25% less, and white women's pay lags 16% behind in the workplace.

"When you focus on improving the quality of jobs, especially at the bottom of the labor market, you also are looking to close racial and gender gaps in wages," Dresser explained. "Because it is Black and brown and women workers who are dominant in lower-wage jobs."

The report made some recommendations for Wisconsin lawmakers. It suggested raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour to help close the pay gap, rolling back the state's so-called "right to work" laws to restore union rights and increasing investments in child care and education to provide relief for families and employers.