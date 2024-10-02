© 2024 WXPR
Governor visits central Wisconsin farm to promote fall tourism

WXPR | By WAOW Television Nick Robinson
Published October 2, 2024 at 7:28 AM CDT
Nick Robinson
/
WAOW Television

Agritourism combines two of Wisconsin's greatest strengths, and Governor Tony Evers came to Stoney Acres Farm in Athens to talk about it.

The Governor highlighted the importance of both industries while taking a tour of the farm, where Farm Owner Tony Schultz showed him all of the different ways that they bring customers in.

Evers said that while summer tourism is a big money-maker for the state, fall tourism has a big impact as well, and said that farmers are capitalizing on it, saying, "They found that they're not only good farmers but they're good sales people, and that's important. I think we'll see more and more of it because I think they engage in it, their whole families are engaging in it."

He went on to say that the state brings in nearly $100 billion dollars a year from agriculture, and about $25 billion from tourism.
Tags
Business & Economics TourismGovernor EversTony EversWXPR News
