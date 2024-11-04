Planning early makes a difference for those looking to travel

Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) Airport Director Brian Grefe said sooner rather than later is the best time to start prepping for holiday travel with Thanksgiving this month and the winter holidays soon on the way.

Grefe said Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are the best times to fly and book flights typically at CWA because they are slow travel days.

Booking 4-6 weeks in advance also cuts down on cost.

There are a few other factors that go into what a flight costs.

"Supply and demand both on the outgoing flight, but on the returning flight as well so if there's plenty of seats on both, you see a little bit better of a price," said Grefe. "If there's a lot of seats available on one and not the other, you see a decent price, but if you're getting that last seat on both flights, prices are generally a bit higher."

The TSA website has information on what you can bring. Grefe said people can ask airport gate agents as well if unsure.

Gifts need to be unwrapped and if people have any food that is considered a liquid, gel, or aerosol it is not allowed.

The only exception is frozen liquids such as frozen turkey gravy for example.

Grefe said the most busy time the airport is expecting will be the weekend after Thanksgiving because it coincides with the end of Wisconsin Gun Deer Hunt Season.