Wireless carrier Cellcom says most services now performing well after 'cyber incident'

Wireless carrier Cellcom says services are now performing well for most customers.

That’s after what was called a ‘cyber incident’ struck the carrier.

The outage began May 14th.

It impacted both texting and voice calls, leaving customers without their service.

Cellcom said in a Facebook post Tuesday that services, including inbound and outbound calling, are now performing well for most customers.

They did caution customers may still see occasional issues as systems stabilize.

They suggested rebooting your phone if you’re still having problems.

If that doesn’t help, contact Cellcom customer service.

Details behind the attack remain unclear, although Cellcom says no customer data like banking information or payment cards was compromised.