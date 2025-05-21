Cyber incident led to massive Cellcom outage

Regional wireless carrier Cellcom confirms a cyber incident was what brought down the service.

Voice, messaging, and data services went out Thursday for thousands, but calling between customers has been restored.

In a video message, Cellcom CEO Brighid Riordan said the cyber incident was segmented to the voice and texting part of the service.

“We live in a world where they are working on how to do damage just as hard as we are working on how to prevent it. That’s the world we live in right now. We have notified authorities and we have teams working around the clock. What I also want you to know is that we have no evidence that your personal information was impacted” said Riordan.

Riordan says the priority is to get service restored.

“You are angry, and I am too. You have our total commitment that we are doing everything we can along with global experts, our partners who have flown in from around the world, to get this restored.”

In a Monday update Cellcom says they've managed to restore calling between its customers, and the rest of the fixes are "on the five yard line".