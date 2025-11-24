© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shoppers want ‘Made in USA’ products but say they’re hard to find

WXPR | By Judith Ruiz-Branch/Wisconsin News Connection
Published November 24, 2025 at 7:16 AM CST
Woman shopping
Iryna - stock.adobe.com
/
315404263
Eco friendly vegan woman customer chooses and buys natural tooth-powder or cream near rack with products in zero waste shop. Eco shopping at local business concept.

A new survey shows the majority of shoppers have a strong preference for buying American-made products. Availability, price and labels of origin often influence their purchasing behavior.

The annual "Made in the U.S.A." poll showed more than 80% of Americans said they would purchase more American-made products if they saw more of them in major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, said people also overwhelmingly want to see country of origin labels for online goods so they can make more informed choices.

"There's been a lot in the news about tariffs and costs and concerns about that," Paul acknowledged. "But it's striking to find that Americans still strongly value products that are made in the United States."

Paul noted the Alliance's annual holiday gift guide makes it easier for consumers to buy local gifts. It features American-made gift options from every state across various price points and categories, including goods from more than 20 Wisconsin companies.

Paul pointed out for a product to be labeled “Made in America,” all or virtually all components must come from the U.S. He cautioned terms like "designed in," "based in," or "researched in" the United States do not indicate American manufacturing, adding there are legal penalties for mislabeling products.

"It's one of those issues, blissfully, that hasn't been impacted by partisan politics, as we've seen in this country so often," Paul observed. "There’s still lots of different reasons for people, to want to support jobs, the economy, small businesses, quality products."

Paul stressed that value has remained consistent, despite U.S. consumer sentiment recently dropping to a near-record low. He added people are motivated by the positive ripple effects of buying American-made products.
Tags
Business & Economics holiday shoppingsmall businessWXPR News
Judith Ruiz-Branch/Wisconsin News Connection
Judith Ruiz-Branch is an award-winning journalist with over a decade of experience as a reporter/producer for TV, radio, print and podcast news.
See stories by Judith Ruiz-Branch/Wisconsin News Connection
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content