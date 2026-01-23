Tax filing season begins Monday

State and federal tax forms can be filed starting Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue says there are several options.

1. WisTax: DOR's free online system allows users to file their Wisconsin state tax returns electronically. The platform is safe and secure, and in 2026, is open to all Wisconsin taxpayers, as long as they are full-year residents and possess a valid driver's license or Wisconsin ID. Other changes in 2026 include expanded features for individuals who claim the Veterans and Surviving Spouses Property Credit or need to amend their return.

2. Software: Numerous software options are available, ranging from basic to advanced. Each offers varying levels of guidance and support.

3. Tax Preparer: Enlisting the help of a qualified tax professional can be beneficial for those with complex tax situations and/or individuals who prefer personalized assistance.

4. VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance): The VITA program offers free tax preparation assistance to eligible taxpayers. Returns are prepared for free by community organizations and IRS-certified volunteers., including WisTax, the D-O-R’s free system to allow taxes to be filed.

The D-O-R encourages people to file electronically.

They say it protects your refund and identity and speeds up refunds.

If you are unable to file electronically, mail your documents early to reduce your chances of getting a postmark date that is after the due date to avoid a late filing fee.