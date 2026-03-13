What redevelopment potential does an old mill have? Vilas County is about to find out.

The Nagel Sawmill in Land O’Lakes has sat idle for more than two decades.

It’s a 160-acre site about three miles west of Land O’Lakes off County Highway B.

Vilas County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Kathy Schmitz says the owners reached out to her about a year ago.

“They were interested in selling the property and reached out to us to say, ‘What would be the best use of this property? Kathy, can you guys all get together with us and see what the potential for this property might be,’” said Schmitz.

That eventually led to the VCEDC receiving a Thrive Rural Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The grant is for up to $50,000 and will provide technical assistance that will help them conduct a market analysis of the site to see what the community needs are and what development would be most successful there.

It’s the same grant and process the VCEDC and the Town of Phelps have gone through the last two years to redevelop the old hospital property on Highway 17.

That project led to a plan for mixed use development of housing and retail spaces.

“We are now in the process, with our architectural drawings and concept plan in hand, we're out looking for developers,” said Schmitz.

The Land O’Lakes site was one of 10 selected by the WEDC for the 2nd Cohort of the Thrive Rural Program.

The Phelps site was part of the first one.

“It provides the technical assistance and planning, grant writing, access to tools and resources that are typically only available to larger municipalities,” said Schmitz. “It's really designed to help rural communities like ours accelerate economic development.”

The VCEDC Thrive Rural Project Land O’ Lakes Team is:

Kathy Schmitz, VCEDC Executive Director

Richard Nelson, VCEDC Board Vice-Chair

Dave Mattson, Owner, Nagel Mill Site

Carolyn Ritter, Vice Chair of the Vilas County Board & VCEDC Board Member

Dan Balog, Town Chair, Town of Land O’ Lakes

Jim Rosenberg, Regional Director, WEDC

Jim Cleveland, Rural Development Specialist, WEDC

“Receiving this WEDC Thrive Rural Wisconsin grant is an important step in understanding the full potential of the former Nagel Sawmill site,” said property owner Dave Mattson in a statement. “This land has deep meaning for our family, and we see this project as an opportunity to create a legacy that honors its history while contributing to the future of Land O’ Lakes. A comprehensive market analysis will give us the data and direction needed to make informed decisions about how this property can best serve the community and support long-term economic growth. I deeply value the expertise from the VCEDC and our project leadership team, and I’m grateful to be part of such a collaborative, forward-thinking effort.”

They’ll be working together for the next two years.

