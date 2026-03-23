Wisconsin film and television projects getting some support

Those looking to film movies or television shows in Wisconsin can now get some help.

Wisconsin’s new film office, Film Wisconsin, is part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers felt the office will have economic benefits while showcasing Wisconsin.

“Before, Wisconsin was just one of a handful of states without a dedicated film office,” said Evers. “Now, our new film office will work to bring exciting endeavors right here to Wisconsin.TV shows, documentaries, short films—you name it—all of which are going to not only bring jobs and economic impact to our communities but showcase all our state has to offer on the big screen.”

The film office will administer $5-million in tax credits annually to help in the production of films,

television shows, documentaries and ads in Wisconsin.

It can also help with production infrastructure.

You can learn more about Film Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Film Production Tax Credit at FilmWisconsin.com.