Construction project underway at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee

Construction has started on a new terminal building at Central Wisconsin Airport that will replace the general aviation building from 1971.

The new building will serve as a space for pilots, business travelers and others who use private or chartered flights.

"As it comes out of the ground you'll see that it's not going to be a very big facility, but it will be a nicely done building," said CWA Airport Director Brian Grefe.

Ovation will serve as the fixed-based operator, providing general services and fueling across the airfield. Director Josh Harris says they are really looking forward to moving into a bigger space.

"We really partnered with the airport on the design phase, to make sure it had the amenities that it would need to take care of services," Harris said.

CWA approached architects at Woolpert to help design the building. Project manager Adam Acree said the goal was to establish one of the finest fixed-based operator buildings in the state.

"You're going to be greeted to a very big lobby and waiting area," said Acree. "It's going to have a snack bar, a receptionist desk, a fireplace, a seating area, and a pilot's lounge."

Grefe adds that passenger experience is another priority for the project.

"We wanted this building to represent central Wisconsin, and be a welcoming gateway to our community," Grefe said.

Grefe says the project will be one phase with construction expected to finish in December of 2026.