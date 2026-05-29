Rising prices leave Wisconsin retirees facing housing insecurity

Working families and retirees in Wisconsin say they are struggling to absorb rising costs for health care, groceries and gas.

Eau Claire community members recently discussed the personal impacts of the affordability crisis at a roundtable hosted by Opportunity Wisconsin. State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, joined the discussion.

John Sterling, a retired veteran, said gas prices in his area have increased by nearly $2 per gallon, while grocery costs also are substantially higher. Sterling said 47% of his fixed income goes toward housing, and every additional dollar he spends cuts deeply into his budget.

“I'm in an attrition situation right now,” Sterling said. “Eventually, this is going to catch up to me, and I'm going to be homeless. And the VA won't do squat for me until I'm actually homeless.”

Sterling said the Veterans Rental Assistance Program had been helping him cover housing costs, but he has been unable to reach the program. According to its automated phone system, a record number of assistance requests has exhausted all available funds.

The state also closed Veterans Housing and Recovery Program facilities in Chippewa Falls and Green Bay. In response, the Legislature passed two bills this year to help create a new state matching grant program to assist homeless veterans.

Smith said he is deeply concerned about political gridlock preventing cost relief measures for Wisconsin residents. He said politics are affecting local affordability and access to essential services.

“It's frustrating,” Smith said. “And when we have Van Orden representing this particular district and either hiding or just embracing what Trump does, that is something we should all be alarmed about, that we have a Congress that has decided to give up their power and allow what's going on right now in this country.”

A spokesperson for the office of U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., said he consistently engages constituents across Wisconsin’s 3rd District and supports policies that put money back into the pockets of Wisconsin taxpayers.

Van Orden helped pass a federal law that reduces taxes for working families and eliminates federal income taxes on up to $25,000 in both tips and overtime. Those provisions are set to expire in 2028.