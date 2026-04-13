Antigo sees a increase of older adults experiencing homelessness

Adults 55 and older are now the fastest-growing group experiencing homelessness in the US according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Antigo is only one of many cities within Wisconsin seeing this trend.

"One of the main reasons that we're seeing the rise in our aging population is due to being on a fixed income and with the rising cost of affordable living,” says Nicole Barron, President of William's House of Hope.

That growing concern is becoming a reality at Williams House of Hope, where staff say more seniors are now turning to them for help.

"Even some small increase can really create immediate risk for them," says Dr. Yolanda Stevens with the National Alliance to End Homelessness

Adding that it's not just rising costs, life changes can quickly push seniors into homelessness.

"A loss of a spouse or a partner, it could be a loss of a job, it could be running out of savings," says Stevens.

At Williams House of Hope, support doesn't stop once someone finds shelter.

"So after we get them into case management. We also continue helping them and assisting them and give them new resources," says Mandy Chagala, Hope Navigator at William's House of Hope.

Leaders say isolation is another major factor impacting older adults.

"We see it more and more when individuals become isolated, especially in that population that mental health and physical health start to go downhill," says Barron.

That's why the organization is now partnering with local aging groups to expand services like companion care and additional resources.

Dr. Stevens says nearly 11,000 older adults in Wisconsin are experiencing homelessness but emphasizes solutions are within reach.

"Imagine a whole city of individuals who are 55 and older unhoused," says Stevens.

"We know that rental assistance helps, we know that affordable housing helps, we know that support that are targeted towards older adults help," says Stevens.

Learn more about William's House of Hope.

Learn more about the National Alliance to End Homelessness.