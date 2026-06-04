AI's impact on business and education discussed in central Wisconsin

As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries around the world, business and education leaders in Central Wisconsin gathered Wednesday to discuss how the technology is shaping the future of local organizations and the workforce.

The Central Wisconsin AI Center hosted an AI roundtable at Wausau Supply Company, bringing together leaders from a variety of industries to explore artificial intelligence adoption, workforce readiness and practical business applications.

Participants discussed how organizations are using AI to improve operations, increase efficiency and support employees in their day-to-day work.

Following the discussion, attendees toured Wausau Supply’s Waudena Entrance Systems facility to see firsthand how AI-enabled strategies are being incorporated into business operations.

“We see artificial intelligence or AI as a force multiplier for our organizations and for our people,” says Callan Schoonenberg, Chief Information Officer of Wausau Supply Company. “People are our greatest asset and we think together with AI we can do so much more and grow our company to new heights.”

The event also highlighted the importance of preparing future workers for an AI-driven economy.

Representatives from Northcentral Technical College said conversations with industry leaders help ensure classroom instruction reflects the skills employers are seeking.

“Making sure that what’s actually happening in the field is being brought into the coursework and the classes for our students,” says Reggie Smith, NTC AI Project Manger. “We know that AI is going to have a huge impact on the workforce and we want to make sure that our students are prepared.”

Organizers hope attendees leave with new ideas, valuable connections and practical strategies they can bring back to their own organizations as AI continues to evolve.