Plant closing in Tomahawk to eliminate 76 jobs

A Tomahawk manufacturing plant is closing, taking 76 jobs with it.

Samuel Pressure Vessel Group announced the closure of its facility at on Bridge Street in a letter to city and state officials. The plant started shutting down on August 4th, with all employee separations to be completed by December 31st.

All affected workers have been notified their job loss will be permanent. The company said employees will not have bumping rights to displace more junior workers.

Affected jobs include fabricators, machine operators, welder operators, production supervisors, and more.

No reason for the facility’s closure was given.

Samuel Pressure Vessel Group is based in Marinette.