© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plant closing in Tomahawk to eliminate 76 jobs

WXPR | By Justin Betti/WAOW
Published August 7, 2026 at 7:38 AM CDT
Samuel Pressure Vess
Google Maps
Samuel Pressure Vessel Group in Tomahawk

A Tomahawk manufacturing plant is closing, taking 76 jobs with it.

Samuel Pressure Vessel Group announced the closure of its facility at on Bridge Street in a letter to city and state officials. The plant started shutting down on August 4th, with all employee separations to be completed by December 31st.

All affected workers have been notified their job loss will be permanent. The company said employees will not have bumping rights to displace more junior workers.

Affected jobs include fabricators, machine operators, welder operators, production supervisors, and more.

No reason for the facility’s closure was given.

Samuel Pressure Vessel Group is based in Marinette.
Tags
Business & Economics jobsemploymentTomahawkWXPR News
Justin Betti/WAOW
See stories by Justin Betti/WAOW
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate