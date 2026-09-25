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Wisconsin home sales down in August

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:53 AM CDT
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August home sales in Wisconsin were down 8.3% compared to the same time last year.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association cited tight inventory and declining affordability as factors.

The statewide median home price rose to $362-thousand dollars.

Potential buyers are also dealing with high mortgage interest rates.

In the northern region of Wisconsin, home sales in August were down 14 percent compared to the same time last year.

The median sale price in the north was $322,500, up 7.5% from the year before.

Homes were typically on the market for 80 days before being sold.

While August marked a decline in monthly sales for the state, the Wisconsin Realtors Association says year-to-date market remains ahead of 2025.
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Business & Economics real estateWisconsin Realtors AssociationHome saleshome pricesWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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