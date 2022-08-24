Bikeshare program available in Wausau

The bikeshare system has returned to Wausau's Riverlife area.

Nine bikes are available between two stations, near Bridge Street and across from Riverlife apartments.

Bikeshare users just have to scan the QR code on the bike and download an app on their phone to get access to them.

The cost per ride is $1.50 for every 30 minutes, city officials said it's a great way to see the city.

"It's really well received by residents and visitors of the city, and I've used it a couple times myself, and it's really convenient and kind of pleasant way just to take a nice ride and get to see parts of the city at a slightly different pace." said Andrew Lynch, Planner with the City of Wausau.

The bikes are now available and ready for use.