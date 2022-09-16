© 2022 WXPR
Tomahawk Fall Ride underway

WXPR | By WAOW Television Adriana Daniel
Published September 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT
Fall Ride WAOW
WAOW Television
/
WAOW Television

The Northwoods is gearing up for a weekend full of revved engines.

The 41st annual fall ride kicked off Thursday in Tomahawk.

Thousands of bikers are expected to be making their way to Tomahawk to celebrate the change of colors in the Northwoods.

In the past, they had as many as 40,000 riders, and this year officials expect around 30,000 to 35,000.

"My favorite part last year was my first was the thunder parade," Executive Director, Tomahawk Regional Chamber of commerce, Sherry Hulette said. "You feel that rumble real down deep."

Friday will feature the thunder parade starting at 5:00 P.M.

