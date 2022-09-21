Agreement ends budget threat to Lincoln County 4H program

A big win for 4H clubs in Lincoln County, after battling to keep the beloved program, county board officials have agreed to give people what they want.

Twelve year-old Ava Salter has been a part of 4H for seven years, but she said she's been involved her entire life.

"I think I've been involved with 4H really ever since I was born because I used to show with my mom in the fair." said Salter.

She said the program means everything to her.

"It's family, it's like a whole other family."

Two weeks ago, Lincoln County looked at potentially cutting funding for 4H run by the county's UW Extension location.

The announcement got the community's blood boiling, leading hundreds to show up at a listening session last week.

"I don't think he expected 150 people to fill the room last Wednesday," said Cassie Shepp, Leader for Pine River Pioneer Sunrise.

Those involved came to the defense of a place they call home.

"Al of the younger kids that just joined and stuff won't be able to learn all the leadership and be able to bond with their animals more." said Salter.

Tuesday night took everyone by surprise, when Board Chair Don Friske announced an agreement with UW Extension, to keep 4H programs in the county.

"I'm just really happy that they're gonna keep it." said Salter.

"We're all very happy, we filled the room full of people tonight so it's great to have support." said Shepp.

They said they're grateful for all the community support, and thankful that people were able to come together and show just how important 4H is to them.