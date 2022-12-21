New drinking water facility goes online in Wausau
Wausau's new drinking water facility is distributing water, after four years of planning and two years of construction, the city announced Tuesday.
According to a release, testing at the facility shows its providing higher quality drinking water for residents.
The city says getting this facility online is a "milestone achievement" and will better equip them to treat any future contaminants.
They said it will still take a couple of weeks for the water currently in the system to be used and changed over.