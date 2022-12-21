© 2022 WXPR
New drinking water facility goes online in Wausau

WXPR | By WAOW Television
Published December 21, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST
Wausau's new drinking water facility is distributing water, after four years of planning and two years of construction, the city announced Tuesday.

According to a release, testing at the facility shows its providing higher quality drinking water for residents.

The city says getting this facility online is a "milestone achievement" and will better equip them to treat any future contaminants.

They said it will still take a couple of weeks for the water currently in the system to be used and changed over.

