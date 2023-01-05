© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

No Ice Castle for Eagle River this winter

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 5, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST
The 2022 Eagle River Ice Castle.jpg
Dan Dumas
/
Kim Swisher Communications
The 2022 Eagle River Ice Castle

Poor ice conditions will prevent the construction of the popular Eagle River Ice Castle.

The Eagle River Fire Department announced on Facebook they will not be building the Ice Castle this winter.

They say ice conditions are very poor with a layer of water below the first layer of ice.

They found the same conditions at several area lakes.

The Ice Castle is a draw for both tourists and local residents.

Last winter was the first time in several years the castle was able to go up.

Tags
Community Eagle River ice castleCity of Eagle RiverTourismWXPR News
John Burton
See stories by John Burton
Related Content