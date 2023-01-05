No Ice Castle for Eagle River this winter
Poor ice conditions will prevent the construction of the popular Eagle River Ice Castle.
The Eagle River Fire Department announced on Facebook they will not be building the Ice Castle this winter.
They say ice conditions are very poor with a layer of water below the first layer of ice.
They found the same conditions at several area lakes.
The Ice Castle is a draw for both tourists and local residents.
Last winter was the first time in several years the castle was able to go up.