Merrill police dog sick with Blastomycosis
Merrill’s newest police dog has fallen ill with a fungal disease commonly called Blasto.
In a press release, Merrill Police say Dasty started getting sick a little over a week ago.
The cause was eventually narrowed down to a significant case of blastomycosis.
Since Saturday, Dasty has been at a special care facility in Appleton receiving 24-hour care and oxygen.
Dasty had a rough day Sunday but has since been improving.
There is still a long way to go.
Merrill’s K9 program is primarily funded by donations by the community.
Anyone who wants to help with Dasty’s care can make a donation to the Merrill Police Department K9 Program.