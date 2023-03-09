Merrill police dog sick with Blastomycosis

Merrill’s newest police dog has fallen ill with a fungal disease commonly called Blasto.

In a press release, Merrill Police say Dasty started getting sick a little over a week ago.

The cause was eventually narrowed down to a significant case of blastomycosis.

Since Saturday, Dasty has been at a special care facility in Appleton receiving 24-hour care and oxygen.

Dasty had a rough day Sunday but has since been improving.

There is still a long way to go.

Merrill’s K9 program is primarily funded by donations by the community.

Anyone who wants to help with Dasty’s care can make a donation to the Merrill Police Department K9 Program.