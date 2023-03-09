Ticket resellers cause drama for Grand Theater in Wausau

If you're looking for tickets to the Grand Theater, buyer beware after online brokers are found driving up prices.

Among the shows being targeted was the Wausau Community Theater's production of The SpongeBob Musical. For that production, you can get tickets for about $22 dollars from the Grand's website. But online ticket brokers like eventicketscenter.com charge more than $700 dollars in some cases.

Tammy Stezenski, the director of marketing for the Wausau Grand Theater, said, "If an add pops up at the top, and it says 'sponsored' or a google add, and the website is not www.grandtheater.org, then you know it's not a site that's going to direct you to our website."

Stezenski says the broker is also selling seats that are not available, such as in the balcony. We did reach out to Event Tickets Center, but we have not heard back so far.