Raptor Education Group receiving help from a volunteer organization

The Raptor Education Group Inc. has been helping birds since 1990.

Founder Marge Gibson has seen many birds come and go through those year.

Same with volunteers, though in recent times she says its been harder to find top quality volunteers.

Year 2 Volunteer is a non-profit group that's been working with REGI for the last several years.

In that time they have helped restore many exhibits around the sanctuary, added parking, rehanging green screening for birds, and more.

Co-founders Shar and Phil Roos have a goal to do work in all 50 states through Y2V.

The Roos's say their goal is to help REGI by allowing them to focus on the birds and they handle the rest.

All free of charge for the bird sanctuary.

Phil's mom operated an animal sanctuary in Arizona, and going to REGI was something that meant a lot to him, and hit close to home.

"My mother founded a wildlife sanctuary in Arizona for native wildlife out there, so it was just a perfect fit, so we came up here met Marge and got to work." said Roos.

Looking forward for the two non-profits, REGI is going to continue working on their eagle enclosure, while Y2V heads west to Minnesota.