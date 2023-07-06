Fans prepare for the Hodag Country Festival by setting out their chairs

The chairline is a testament for Hodag faithfuls, who keep coming back year after year to snag that sweet spot.

And for some, the music festival is an affair that stretches beyond one person.

"I met my wife here my first year here, so it worked out well and then we kept coming back, her grandparents have been coming back since the first year so it's kind of been a family event," said Mike Klieforth, festival goer.

And some have seen the event through its changes over the years.

"Personally we like the old chairline better where you could just sit with your neighbors and have a few cocktails but this works it's alright," said Ashley Haka, festival goer.

Now, the anticipation is in how many chairs some groups can carry in everything from bags to buckets, to trash bins.

Staking their claim is just one way festival goers are getting excited for the days to come.

"I'm excited for a lot of stuff you know with Brett Westgrove being a local guy, Neil McCoy it's a great show obviously Hardy on Saturday is gonna be crazy so it'll be a good time," said Klieforth.

The festival officially kicks off on Thursday.