Lakeland pantry calls for leftover donations from resorts and campsites at end of summer season

Anyone, regardless of identity, can be affected by food insecurity, meaning they can’t afford to buy the food they need.

In Wisconsin, 1 in every 14 people face hunger, according to data from Feeding America.

For children, the statistics are even worse, at 1 in every 9 kids experiencing hunger.

The Lakeland Pantry wants to change that.

With summer coming to a close, the Lakeland Pantry asks that camps and resorts donate their leftover food, as opposed to simply tossing it.

The Lakeland Pantry, as well as many other local pantries and shelters, welcome any usable items- produce, canned, boxed, frozen, refrigerated, as long as it’s unopened.

Lorna Springate is director of the Lakeland Pantry.

“Lots of times the elderly have to choose either getting their medicine or buying food. So, that's a part of food insecurity. The children a lot of times, especially during school, they get school meals, but then when they get home, they may not get enough to eat. So, we help provide food for those children that might be in families with food insecurity,” she explained.

The pantry doesn’t just provide food.

They also have clothing and books, all free of charge.

Recently, they’ve even opened a Medical Outreach Room, staffed by Aspirus healthcare professionals.

“Originally the room was built by Ascension Howard Young Hospital. It is manned by volunteers from the hospital medical personnel. Aspirus has taken it over as a service through the pantry. So they provide the medical personnel to do blood pressure screening, glucose screening, there is other information regarding nutrition that they offer,” said Springate.

Springate says that the entire operation wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

“We would not be able to be open if it weren't for all the volunteers that help keep this building open because it takes at least 30 volunteers to even open the door for a distribution,” she said.

The Lakeland Pantry will have a mobile pantry through Feeding America on September 13 from 11 to 1.

It’s open to the public.

There’s a community appreciation open house at the pantry on September 20th from 4:30 to 6:30.