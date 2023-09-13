Marshfield considers ordinance to ban declawing cats

The City of Marshfield is exploring the option of pursing an ordinance that would stop people and businesses from declawing cats.

Steve Brag Marshfield City Administrator stated that residents have mixed feelings.

"I think some people are very supportive of this they feel its inhumane to the animals in their opinion other people are concerned about whether or not they have the right to take care of their pets the way they see fit," said Brag.

Back in July the Paw Project called the practice inhumane during a city hall meeting, which is leaving city leaders to question if the procedure should be banned.

The declawing procedure involves the removal of the claws of a cat by amputation.

If the city votes in favor of the ban, the city would have to post a draft and present ordinance which would be until October of 2023.

Marshfield took public comments on the proposal Tuesday night.