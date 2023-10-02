Thousands come out to annual Beef-A-Rama in Minocqua

Folks throughout the Badger state may be wondering, where's the beef?

The town of Minocqua answers that question through their annual Beef-A-Rama.

On the last Saturday of September for more than 50-years, the town of Minocqua invites thousands of guests to their meat celebration.

Thousands of people flooded the streets of the downtown to get a taste of a variety of meats, including beef; cooked from vendors all over the Midwest.

The festivities kicked off in the rain, but none of the guests and roasters were going to let a few rain drops stop them from having a good time.

Vendors and roasters enjoyed seeing eventgoers try out their own savory samples.

"I love being amongst the people I love to share my passion for cooking," said Bill Cubik, one of the vendors who cooks for the event every year.

"I just enjoy all of it here, and me and my family just have fun and when it comes to our cooking, we have lots of fun doing that, too," Cubik said.

Events downtown included the rump roast run in the morning.

Throughout the rest of the day there was plenty of live music, a beef eating contest, kids activities, and arts and craft on display.

The cow costumes did not disappoint at the event for yet another year.

Vendors and roasters are looking forward to doing it all again next year.